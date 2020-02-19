Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:47 a.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH VALLEY
- Vanord was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. Tammy D. Young was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Friday on Five Mile Road. Nathaniel I. Stillwell was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 86 off-ramp at exit 24. Kristin E. Turner was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 242. Joseph A. Gullo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday on East Chestnut Street near County Road 22. Darren M. Evens, 20, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Hillside Drive. James F. Crawford, 43, of Holley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — Kristopher J. Cleveland, 30, of Arcade, was charged at 8:39 p.m. Monday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Cleveland was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
