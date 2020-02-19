Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 10:47 a.m.

, Lawrence D. Cook, 40, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of fifth-degree possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor.

  • Tuesday, 11:31 a.m., Autumn M. Vergith, 25, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Vergith is due back in court at a later date.

    • Cattaraugus County

    Sheriff’s Office

    • SOUTH VALLEY

    — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on Bone Run Road. Steven

    • Vanord was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. Tammy D. Young was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
    • HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Friday on Five Mile Road. Nathaniel I. Stillwell was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
    • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 86 off-ramp at exit 24. Kristin E. Turner was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 242. Joseph A. Gullo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

    New York

    State Police

    • ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday on East Chestnut Street near County Road 22. Darren M. Evens, 20, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Hillside Drive. James F. Crawford, 43, of Holley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • FARMERSVILLE — Kristopher J. Cleveland, 30, of Arcade, was charged at 8:39 p.m. Monday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Cleveland was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

    Pennsylvania

    State Police

    • ELDRED, Pa.

    — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:27 p.m. Thursday on Fowler Brook Road near West Eldred Road. Andrew D. Paul, 24, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. According to police, Paul allegedly fled the scene on foot and was identified at a later time. No injuries were reported.

