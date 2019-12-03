Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 10:57 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Marjorie L. Walsh, 39, of Allegany, was merging onto Interstate 86 East the from Buffalo Street on ramp and lost control.
  • Sunday, 12:40 p.m.

, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Stanley W. Moore, 52, of Olean was traveling north on East Riverside Drive and approached a curve at the same time as a vehicle operated by Ashley M. Corcoran, 20, of Olean, which was traveling west on East Riverside Drive. Corcoran was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.

Wellsville Police

  • Wednesday, no time reported, Mikaya A. Pringle, 23, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Pringle was issued an appearance ticket, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Dec. 10.
  • Saturday, no time reported

, Maurico E. Martinez, 19, of Buffalo, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors; and speed in zone, a violation. Martinez was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail and due back in Wellsville Village Court on Dec. 17.

  • Saturday, no time reported, Jason M. Becker, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; use rented/leased/loaned vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor; and speed in zone, a violation. Becker was issued traffic citations, released and due in Wellsville Village Court on Dec. 10.
  • Sunday, no time reported, Douglas E. Neal, 57, of Wellsville, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or higher; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors; and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no/inadequate lights, uninspected motor vehicle, no headlamps/inclement weather. Osborn was issued traffic citations, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Dec. 10.

    • Cattaraugus County

    Sheriff’s Office

    • DELEVAN — George Anderson, 37, of Springville, was charged at 11:51 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Yorkshire Town Court at a later date.

    New York

    State Police

    • MACHIAS — Tanya S. Tingue, 45, of Machias, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
    • CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:44 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 28. Tessa W. Alianell, 22, of Frewsburg, and Brian S. Gibbons, 49, of Waterford, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
    • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 23. Richard M. Kolacinski, 53, of Merrimack, N.H., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the Microtel parking lot. Linda J. Beechey, 71, of Cuba, and Eric S. Ryan, 32, of Ephrata, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
    • WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Sunday at Route 244 and Baker Valley Road. Colin A. Richardsroyer, 19, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Lapp Road. Preston R. Herrmann, 20, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday at Portville-Eldred and West River roads. Steven C. Brown, 48, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on Route 243 and Hillman Road. Ciera M. Balbuzoski, 19, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile post 122. Chauncey E. Mann, 41, of Houston, Texas, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:28 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the County Road 2 bridge. Mariah C. Bloise, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Exit 31 onramp. Karl S. Carter, 58, of Groton, Conn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Morton Road bridge. Austin W. Dorvit, 22, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • MACHIAS — Olivia L. Marsh, 19, of Delevan, was charged at 10:05 p.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and inadequate brake/steering/horn, an infraction. Marsh was issued an appearance ticket.
    • CANEADEA

    — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:25 a.m. Monday on East River Road near Oramel Hill Road. Mitchel Hinckley, 39, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.

