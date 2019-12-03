Olean Police
- Sunday, 10:57 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Marjorie L. Walsh, 39, of Allegany, was merging onto Interstate 86 East the from Buffalo Street on ramp and lost control.
- Sunday, 12:40 p.m.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Mikaya A. Pringle, 23, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Pringle was issued an appearance ticket, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Dec. 10.
- Saturday, no time reported
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — George Anderson, 37, of Springville, was charged at 11:51 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Yorkshire Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Tanya S. Tingue, 45, of Machias, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:44 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 28. Tessa W. Alianell, 22, of Frewsburg, and Brian S. Gibbons, 49, of Waterford, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 23. Richard M. Kolacinski, 53, of Merrimack, N.H., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the Microtel parking lot. Linda J. Beechey, 71, of Cuba, and Eric S. Ryan, 32, of Ephrata, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Sunday at Route 244 and Baker Valley Road. Colin A. Richardsroyer, 19, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Lapp Road. Preston R. Herrmann, 20, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday at Portville-Eldred and West River roads. Steven C. Brown, 48, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on Route 243 and Hillman Road. Ciera M. Balbuzoski, 19, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile post 122. Chauncey E. Mann, 41, of Houston, Texas, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:28 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the County Road 2 bridge. Mariah C. Bloise, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Exit 31 onramp. Karl S. Carter, 58, of Groton, Conn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Morton Road bridge. Austin W. Dorvit, 22, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Olivia L. Marsh, 19, of Delevan, was charged at 10:05 p.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and inadequate brake/steering/horn, an infraction. Marsh was issued an appearance ticket.
