Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:47 p.m., Zina B. Bunnell, 56, of Rushford, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle out of ignition interlock restriction, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction. Bunnell is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 6:01 p.m., Patti R. Brooks, 46, of 622 Garden Ave., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brooks is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 10:18 p.m., Justin D. Vreeland, 38, of 301 N. Sixth St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; no headlamps and unlicensed operator, infractions. Vreeland is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 2:44 p.m., Mark Schwarz II, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued out of Olean City Court on previous charges of first-degree forgery, a class C felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Schwarz was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Vincent F. Carcone, 23, of 5 Wells Lane, Belmont, was charged at 12:45 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to use four-way flashers, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic investigation. Carcone was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Austin Mason, 22, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, was charged at 2:20 a.m. Friday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation into a reported sex offense at the Lantern Motel. According to police, Mason allegedly touched an adult victim without permission. He was processed and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY
- vehicle accident was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday on Plaza Drive. Michael A. Mawn, 64, of Wilcox, Pa., and Katherine A. Gelz, 32, of Black Creek, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday on West River Road near Two Mile Road. Ciera Marie Tidd, 25, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Akyia L. Crowe, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:08 a.m. Saturday with second-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction, a class D felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; and circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Crowe was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Saturday on Fairview Road near Williams Road. Kevin L. Babb, 23, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street. Kheland B. Volk, 28, of Whitesville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday on Route 244 near Terbury Road. Floyd B. Elbridge, 63, of Alfred Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday on Route 305 near Woodland Drive. An 18-year-old Allegany man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Kerri L. Horning, 39, of Bolivar, was charged at 11:47 a.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 24. Horning was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15A near Ames Nicholes Road. Daniel F. Giuga, 74, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Leslie A. Spencer, 69, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:55 p.m. Saturday with first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Spencer was held.
- HINSDALE