Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:12 a.m., Austin M. Mason, 22, of 2860 McDuffy Road, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Union Street. Mason was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., Ryan C. Whitney, 30, of 413 Laurens St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., Brittney A. Venable, 27, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 26. Venable was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. Kendra R. Knowlton, 24, of 1464 Indiana Ave., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Knowlton is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 3 on Broadway Road. Dylan M. Stefan was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday on Route 16. Jonathon G. Rehner was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. Monday on Five Mile Road. Jason M. Baum was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Michael R. Goulette, 27, of Wellsville, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; third-degree criminal tampering and second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor. Goulette, who was incarcerated in Allegany County Jail on unrelated charges, was arraigned in Friendship Town Court and remanded back to Allegany County Jail on $100 bail or $200 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — Cody A. Hogue, 25, of Angelica, was arrested Monday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday on Hassard Road near Route 8. Denise M. Kasperski, 53, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Bonnie J. Lanterman, 58, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 28. Lanterman was released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday on Andover Road near Weightman Road. Shelby Theresa Lamphier, 26, of Scio, and Sammee C. Carter, 59, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE