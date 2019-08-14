Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 1:58 a.m.

, Theron M. St. Laurent, 36, of 326 Tompkins St., O

  • lean, was charged with second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. St. Laurent was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 10:26 a.m., Taylor A. Dijohn, 18, of 633 Garden Ave., Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Dijohn was processed and held pending arraignment.

Wellsville Police

  • Monday, no time provided

, Willard J. Apperson Jr., 36, of Scio, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving with a suspended driver’s license, unlicensed operator, inadequate muffler and failure to notify DMV of change of address, all violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West Dyke Street. Apperson was issued traffic citations and released. He is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Monday on Creek Road near Bolton Road. Samantha Rae Nason, 21, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— Crystal M. Handmore, 37, of Olean, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Handmore was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

