Olean Police
- Monday, 2:10 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Olean Medical Group parking lot on Main Street. Bernard L. Hammond, 59, of Eldred, Pa., was backing out of a parking space when his vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Alison Y. Hagans, 20, of Shinglehouse, Pa.
- Monday, 2:56 p.m., one injury was reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State Street and the entrance to the Cutco parking lot. A vehicle driven by Michelle M. Seamans, 33, of 3711 E. State St., Wellsville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joseph W. Kloc, 76, of Haskell Parkway, Olean, causing major damage to both vehicles. Seamans was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
- Saturday, 2:54 a.m., Daniel E. Dailey, 22, of 1302 N. Union St., Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding, an infraction. Dailey is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday. 3:35 p.m., Dominic Lowe, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported disturbance. Lowe was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 3:41 p.m.
- Friday, 5:58 p.m., Richard Skye, 51, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Skye was also arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 8:20 p.m., Daniel Johnson, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was also charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, in relation to a past tense incident reported on Atlantic Street. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 9:10 p.m., Holtin Pierce, 26, of 158 West Ave., Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Clinton Street. Pierce was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 12:18 a.m.
New York
State Police
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 19 near Oramel Hill Road. Marion E. Brundage, 49, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — An 18-year-old Scio male was charged at 5:44 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The male was held.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday on Cemetery Hill Road near Whitcomb Road. Stephen M. Miles, 29, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Jennifer L. Bennett, 37, of Arkport, was charged at 10:57 a.m. Friday with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 22. Bennett was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — Kevin A. Stephens, 32, of Angelica, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Friday with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charged stem from an incident reported Tuesday. Stephens was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Joseph N. Treusch, 29, of South Dayton, was charged at 1:05 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Treusch was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Layna R. Jimerson, 30, of South Dayton, was charged at 1:05 p.m. Friday with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Jimerson was held.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the Walmart parking lot on Plaza Drive. Helen L. Hurd, 84, of Olean, and Eugene D. Leaskey, 67, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Michael A. Graham, 49, of Amity, was charged at 3:46 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Graham was released on cash bail.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 244 and McHenry Valley Road. Samuel Garrett Erickson, 19, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD