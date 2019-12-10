Salamanca Police
- Monday, no time reported, Bernard Isaac Jr., no age reported, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned and released. No other information was provided.
- Monday, no time reported, Douglas Farnham, no age reported, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Darrin Doner, 21, of Little Valley, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 21 with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor resulting from an alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 14. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — David A. Horton, 52, of North Collins, was charged at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- SALAMANCA — Rachael V. Mehmel, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued from Portville Town Court. Mehmel was arraigned, released and due back in court at a later date.
- STEAMBURG — Joshua M. Hollingsworth, 41, of Frewsburg, was charged as a fugitive from justice on a warrant issued from the state of Washington. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail pending extradition.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — Amy R. Clemons, 29, of Andover, was charged Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Andover Town Court later this month.
- FRIENDSHIP — Chester H. Jablonski, 41, of Cuba, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and equipment violation, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Friendship Town Court later this month.
- NEW HUDSON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday on New Hudson Road near Federal Drive. Corey A. Miller, 26, of Lyndonville, was identified as a driver. The other driver was reported to be an 18-year-old Friendship man. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Renee L. Mighells, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:31 p.m. Sunday with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket for Carrollton Town Court for one count. She was arraigned in Great Valley Town Court on the second charge which allegedly occurred in September and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $250 bail.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on Route 275 near Johnson Road. Elmer L. Atherton, 75, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday at Chipmonk and Flatstone roads. Kyle S. Stilson, 22, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY