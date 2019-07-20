Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:40 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in which one vehicle reportedly fled the scene. A vehicle operated by Mitchell Alan Tilly, 29, of 1780 Allegany St., Olean, was waiting under a red light on West State Street to turn left on to North 13th Street, when it was reportedly struck by a “new gray Pontiac Grand Am,” which drove through the red light, causing it to be struck by Tilly’s vehicle. The Pontiac Grand Am was reportedly damaged on the driver’s side front bumper.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, April M. Baldwin, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on South Main Street. She was arraigned, issued an appearance ticket, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court July 30.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Allan A. Kettle, 53, of 70 Carlton Ave., Salamanca, was charged at about 10:03 p.m. July 10, with violation of a temporary order of protection issued from Salamanca City Court, for an alleged violation on July 8 in Little Valley. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court, released, and due in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Nathaniel F. Skinner, 25, of 82 Lincoln Ave., Salamanca, was charged at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany Town Court, during a traffic stop by Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He was transferred to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, arraigned and issued an appearance ticket. Skinner is due back in Allegany Town Court at a later date.
- GOWANDA — James D. Luder, 48, of 90 Chestnut St., Gowanda, was charged at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday with a felony violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due to reappear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Angela A. Alcock, 24, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:55 a.m. June 30 with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A 14-year-old Olean male was charged at 10:33 p.m. June 30 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Sidney H. Isaman, 21, of Olean, was charged at 5:12 p.m. Sunday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and seat belt violation, an infraction. Isaman was issued an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday on Stewart Road and County Road 40. An unidentified 17-year-old Bolivar male was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 417 and County Road 22. Dale Elton LeBarron, 61, of Troupsburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jason M. Watson, 39, of Allegany, was charged at 6:40 a.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal tampering, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:52 a.m. Thursday on County Road 4 and Knibloe Road. Jeffrey N. Luckey, 55, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and County Road 9. Eugene A. Carnes, 67, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Derek M. Dallas, 27, of Franklinville, was charged at 7:53 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
