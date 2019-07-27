Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:56 p.m., Donielle M. Storey, 27, of 8280 Foster Hill Road, Cattaraugus, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; operating a motor vehicle while circumventing or without interlock, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree harassment, a violation; and illegal signal, an infraction. She was held on $2,500 cash bail and due in court Wednesday.
- Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Carmela P. Stromberg, 71, of 122 N. 21st St., Olean, was slowing on West State Street when it was reportedly struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Shane O. Lindquist, 20, of 129 N. Third St., Allegany. Lindquist was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — Danay Marsh, 24, of 114 Center St., Little Valley, was charged at about 3:05 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, following a traffic stop. Marsh was released with appearance ticket and due in Conewango Court at a later date.
- COLD SPRING — Donald W. Gustafson, 26, of Kennedy, was charged at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly taking gas from gas pumps after hours without paying. He was issued an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A Friendship 14-year-old male and Angelica 16-year-old were charged at 8:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. July 11 respectively for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday on Haskell and Happy Hollow roads. Lynn M. Isaman, 50, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday on Barbertown and Portville-Eldred roads. An unidentified 16-year-old Allegny male was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Joshua M. Graham, 31, of Wellsville was charged at 2:13 p.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident that occurred July 20. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Terry G. Miller, 64, of Genesee, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday on Wightman Road and State Route 417. Susan Anne Stebbins, 73, of Wellsville, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:18 p.m. Thursday on Main and North Church streets. Nickalus J. Carbone, 35, of Nunda, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 a.m. Thursday on Portville-Olean and Steam Valley roads. Aaron M. Childs, 34, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 a.m. Friday on First and Boss streets. Robert J. Thomas was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 a.m. Friday on County Road 3 and East County Line Road. Joshua P. Staufenberger, 24, of Fillmore, was identified as a driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP — Danielle Rhodes, 33, of Rixford, was charged with reckless endangerment. Her status was unreported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP