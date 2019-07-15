New York State Police
YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Delevan Avenue and Church Street. Jennifer L. Tatko, 46 and Travis J. Neamon, 28, both of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
ANDOVER — Michael J. Skinner, 45, of Belmont, was charged at 5:39 p.m. Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Charges stem from an incident reported on July 8. His status was reported as unknown.
RUSHFORD — Irene L. McCormick, 39, of Andover, was charged at 2:03 a.m. Sunday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
RUSHFORD — Kevin M. Bell, 31, of Andover, was charged at 2:06 a.m. Sunday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
KEATING TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday on Champlin Hill and East Valley roads. Shalene J. Wymer, 30, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.