Olean Police
- Monday, 12:14 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Kellie J. Krzos, 31, of Portville was traveling west on Wayne Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Katharyn R. Heinz, 86, of Olean. Heinz was charged with failure to yield, a violation.
- Monday, 11:02 p.m., John O. Skye, 45, of Olean, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released to a third party and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Andrea C. Hollamby, 54, of Portville was traveling east on East State Street when it stopped for a pedestrian to cross the road and was struck from the rear by a vehicle operated by Jacob M. McBride, 23, of Jamestown. He was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Megan M. Burdick, no age or location provided, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released to appear in Olean City Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — David E. Lussier, 36, of Olean, was charged at an unreported time Sunday with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count over 0.18% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued appearance tickets to appear next month in Hinsdale Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant issued from McKean County (Pa.) Court.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Monday on Thornwood Drive and Fox Valley Road. Stephen A. Steiner, 25, of Chaffee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Monday on State Highway 417 and Indian Creek Road. Emily A. Reilly, 38, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday on Saranac Avenue and Fawn Ridge Road. Kayleigh J. Merrill, 20, of Bloomingdale and Julie A. Dupont-Woody, 40, of Gales Ferry, Conn. were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 417 and Miller Road. Frederick W. Gaines, 46, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday on Van Allen and Frace roads. CW Finnemore, 60, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Rachael V. Mehmel, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny at 6:30 p.m. Monday after allegedly stealing $40 worth of gas at Elmer’s Smoke Shop. She was issued an appearance ticket for Carrollton Town Court and turned over to Olean City Police on an outstanding bench warrant.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Emily A. Reilly, 38, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Wendell M. Roberts, 21, of Portville, was charged at an unreported time Tuesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Portville Village Court next month.
- HINSDALE — Richard T. Foster, 51, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt, both class E felonies; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WILLING — An unidentified 18-year-old Willing man was charged at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court.
- WELLSVILLE