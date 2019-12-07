Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:12 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Lucille M. Brubaker, 40, of Houghton was traveling west when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Bonnie L. Hess, 59, of Olean, who was pulling from a parking space. Hess was charged with failure to yield, a violation.
- Thursday, 9:25 p.m., Jaquan J. Wright, 20, of Jamestown was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Jamestown City Court. He was turned over to Jamestown Police Department.
- Thursday, 10:13 p.m., Kevin D. Collier, 40, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing winter hats and gloves valued at $15.85 from 7-Eleven. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Dec. 10.
- Friday, 1:20 a.m., Tiffany A. Colon, 32, of Olean was charged on an active bench warrant issued from Erie County Sheriff’s Department. She was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Thomas R. Wallace Jr., 48, of Scio, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors, and two infractions. He was issued traffic citations, released and due in Wellsville Village court Jan.14.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Cody R-B Stubblefield, 37, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 30 on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 bail and due in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
- DAYTON
- ristopher A. Pire was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Ashford Hollow Road. Gabriel J. Hauri was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Michael A. Osby, 34, of Olean, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Ryan A. Tarr, 29, of Olean, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
- OLEAN
New York
State Police
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 a.m. Thursday on Schwartz and Forks roads. Kathleen A. Adam, 53, of Delevan and Lacie A. Gallagher, 37, of Forrestville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive at the Wellsville town line. Sabrena F. Beaton, 48, of Scio and Briana N. Ritter, 24, of Angelica, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 and Maple Grove Road. Gabrielle M. Griffo, 28, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday on County Road 17 and Little John Road. Julie A. Berst, 31, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday on State Route 219 and Hungry Hollow Road. George E. Tadder, 61, of Eldred, Pa. and Eva-Marie Hulbert, 57, of Richburg, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday on Beech Tree and Watson roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Springville girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Valley and Allentown roads. Maria R. Wise, 32, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday on Buffalo Road and North Seventh Street. Cheryl A. Buringrud, 54 of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on Roszyk Hill and Very roads. Dustin L. Warner, 23, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
