- ALLEGANY — Jessica R. Clark, 38, of Olean, was charged at 12:15 p.m. Friday with fourth degree criminal mischief; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday at Olean-Portville and Promised Land roads. Kristin A. Brabbitt, 30, of Belmont and Scott Talbott, 57, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- HUME — Christian J. Dostilio, 23, of Churchville, was charged at 2:39 a.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:36 a.m. Sunday on Route 98 and Martin Road. Tyona Jayd Forward, 23, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.