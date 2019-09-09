Olean Police
- Friday, 4:58 a.m., Angelina L. Mix, 22, of 23 Hutchins St., Batavia, was charged with false personation, a class B misdemeanor, and improper license and stop lights violation, both infractions. She was issued an appearance ticket for Olean City Court Oct. 15.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7:29 p.m., Kyle E. Cooper, and Andrew C. Skye, no ages reported, both of Salamanca, were each charged on a violation of probation warrant and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Saturday, 11:26 p.m., Amos T. Vogle, 34 Fillmore Ave., Salamanca, was charged following a traffic investigation on Interstate 86 with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions within 10 years and first-degree reckless endangerment, both class D felonies; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock, both class A misdemeanors; failure to stop at a stop sign and speed in zone, both violations; refusal to take a breath test and move from lane unsafely, both infractions; and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. He was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — Jacob A. Rodas, 23, of Fairport, was charged at 7:55 p.m. Friday with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 and State Route 305. Kyle C. Vaughn, 27, of Little Genesee, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Three 17-year-old Amity boys were charged — two on Aug. 28 and one on Saturday — with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, for an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 19. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — Eric J. Kaczor, 36, of Caneadea, was charged at 1:50 p.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended, both unclassified misdemeanors, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Kaczor was arraigned in Almond Town Court, released on his own recognizance, and due to appear in Burns Town Court later this month.
- BOLIVAR — Kellie Miller, 42, of Olean, was charged at 4 p.m. Saturday with trespass, a violation, for an alleged incident that occurred June 25. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 p.m. Saturday on Route 70 and Hess Road. Andrew N. Ackerman, 29, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:03 a.m. Friday on State Route 49. Hattiemae Coates, 77, of Ulysses and Robert C. Baldwin, 40 of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP