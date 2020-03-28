Olean Police
- Friday, 11:20 a.m., Jason M. Watson, 40, of Allegany, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing $11.68 in merchandise at Ried’s Food Barn.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Karissa L. Bleeks, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Wellsville Village Court May 12.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Wendy M. Stanton was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W.. Ethan J. Green was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on Jersey Hollow and Maples roads. Brooke A. Cross, 20, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD