Olean Police

  • Friday, 11:20 a.m., Jason M. Watson, 40, of Allegany, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing $11.68 in merchandise at Ried’s Food Barn.

Wellsville Police

  • Thursday, no time reported, Karissa L. Bleeks, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Wellsville Village Court May 12.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Wendy M. Stanton was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W.. Ethan J. Green was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

New York

State Police

  • OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on Jersey Hollow and Maples roads. Brooke A. Cross, 20, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ASHFORD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Edies Road and State Route 219. Anna A. McCarthy, 29, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

