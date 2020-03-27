Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

RANDOLPH — Joshua R. Bender, 38, of Randolph, was charged at 12:40 p.m. March 20 with second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, both class D felonies; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released after arraignment in Cold Spring Town Court and due to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date.

— Joshua R. Bender, 38, of Randolph, was charged at 12:40 p.m. March 20 with second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, both class D felonies; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released after arraignment in Cold Spring Town Court and due to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date. PORTVILLE — Shawn M. Taylor, 39, of Dunkirk, was charged at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Portville Village Court at a later date.

New York

State Police

WILLING — Jeremy D. Peet, 32, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony. He was released on his own recognizance.

— Jeremy D. Peet, 32, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony. He was released on his own recognizance. FREEDOM — Devon M. Janiga, 25, of East Aurora, was charged at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.

— Devon M. Janiga, 25, of East Aurora, was charged at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket. SCIO

— Brent E. Lewis, 25, of Friendship, was charged at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

WELLSVILLE

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on Stannards and Hanover Hill roads. Melissa A. Deming, 51, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.