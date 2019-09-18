Olean Police
- Monday, 12:47 a.m., Monique J. Miller, 24, of 4138 Phillips Road, Hinsdale, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with no license, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West River Road.
- Monday, 10:20 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Laurens and North Second streets. Taylor Reed Howlett, 22, of Hopewell Junction, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Alexis L. Borden, 23, of 108 N. Sixth St., Olean, while entering the intersection.
- Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., Brianna L. Mercado, 22, of Troy, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Mercado posted $250 bail and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Dale R. Wagatha Jr., 37, of 71 Prospect St., Salamanca, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Monday with third-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident on Marx Road. Wagatha was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday on County Road 24 near Route 16. Makala Lee Rodriguez, 23, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday at the intersection of McKinstry and Riceville roads. Janeva L. Butler, 21, of Delevan, and Roy W. Schwedt, 49, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the Scio Central School parking lot. Kerri L. Warner, 33, of Friendship, and Cynthia L. Norman, 40, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY