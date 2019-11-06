Olean Police
- Sunday, 10:31 p.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Sean M. McAuley, 44, of 117 S. Clinton St., reportedly left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing damage. McAuley told police he had been texting at the time of the accident.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 29 on Route 242. Heath F. Hanes was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 30 on Cherry Creek Hill Road. P.A. Castellano and Michael Burchalewski were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30 on East Otto-Springville Road. Evan M. Black was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 417. Isaiah Washington was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday on Otto-East Otto Road. Sean C. Schmidt was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on Route 394. Kaleb J. Steward and Lynn M. Mackey were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on Route 394. Joel L. Lanphere was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Tug Hill Road. Sarah A. Hebdon was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday on Flanigan Hill Road. Michael D. Ganoung and Kenneth C. Swann were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday on Route 62. Blake S. Edminster was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday on New Albion-Little Valley Road. Chyanne M. Loop was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday on Route 219 near Plato Road. Amin Hasan Holt, 19, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday on Route 243 near Dam Road. Daniel P. Miller, 68, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Bolivar Road near County Route 9. Lisa C. Darling, 55, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY