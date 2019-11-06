Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 10:31 p.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Sean M. McAuley, 44, of 117 S. Clinton St., reportedly left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing damage. McAuley told police he had been texting at the time of the accident.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 29 on Route 242. Heath F. Hanes was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • LEON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 30 on Cherry Creek Hill Road. P.A. Castellano and Michael Burchalewski were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
  • EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30 on East Otto-Springville Road. Evan M. Black was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 417. Isaiah Washington was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday on Otto-East Otto Road. Sean C. Schmidt was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on Route 394. Kaleb J. Steward and Lynn M. Mackey were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on Route 394. Joel L. Lanphere was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Tug Hill Road. Sarah A. Hebdon was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday on Flanigan Hill Road. Michael D. Ganoung and Kenneth C. Swann were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday on Route 62. Blake S. Edminster was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday on New Albion-Little Valley Road. Chyanne M. Loop was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

New York

State Police

  • ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday on Route 219 near Plato Road. Amin Hasan Holt, 19, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday on Route 243 near Dam Road. Daniel P. Miller, 68, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Bolivar Road near County Route 9. Lisa C. Darling, 55, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • AMITY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 19 near Old State Route 19. Delbert D. Clark, 54, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • WARD

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday on Highway 244 near White Road. David R. Uzar, 66, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • ASHFORD

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:57 a.m. Monday on Rock Springs Road near Thornwood Drive. Rachel Deanne Morton, 21, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • ANDOVER

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:39 a.m. Monday on Highway 21 near Bines Hill Road. Shelby E. Milligan, 28, of Genesee, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • DELEVAN

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Monday on North Main Street near Palmer Avenue. Cynthia K. Knuth, 52, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • WELLSVILLE

    • — Jeremy M. Luther, 22, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and tattooing a child under the age of 18, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 27. Luther was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

  • HINSDALE

    • — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and Gile Hollow Road. Brandon C. Ordway, 34, of Portville, and Christa M. Mascho, 23, of Hinsdale, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.

  • HINSDALE

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Main Street. Julia M. Scull, 61, of Olean was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • HINSDALE

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 p.m. Monday on Back Hinsdale Road near Struble Hollow Road. Anthony M. Rivera, 19, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

