Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:28 a.m., Dakotah J. Kaltenbach, 32, of 4874 Waterboro Road, Conewango, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. His status was unreported.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., John S. Bach, 37, of 54 Adams St., Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Brian N. Whitcher, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, stemming from a traffic stop on South Main Street. He was arraigned, released and due in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Catherine A. Smith, 67, of Bemus Point, was charged with petit larceny, stemming from an incident at From the Heart on Aug. 23. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Daniel E. Fronczak, 43, of Alma, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, stemming from an incident on North Broad Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 10.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLD SPRING — Ryan J. See, 40, of 14 Messenger St., Randolph, was charged at 4:14 p.m. Aug. 18 with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail. See is to appear in Cold Spring Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Dale E. Forrester, 35, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Two 17-year-old Amity males were charged at 3:53 and 4:41 p.m. respectively Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street and Brown Road. Marsha A. North, 64, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Jonathon D. Phipps, 38, of Belmont, was charged at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. Charles R. Gilluly, 65, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 417 and McKee Road. Amanda L. Nelson, 36, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — James H. Green 56, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., was charged at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. He was released to a third party.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:52 a.m. Thursday on Pennsylvania Avenue and Trailer Park Drive. Jacy S. Gawlak, 22, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE