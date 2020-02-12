Olean Police
- Tuesday, 2:04 p.m., Heather L. Blade, 43, of 433 Second Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; and fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. Blade was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., Gregory B. Giddens, 62, of 3363 Route 16, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and inadequate stop lamps, an infraction. Giddens is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Thursday on Route 16. Timothy B. Hall was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86. Ryan E. Coury was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Rachael V. Mehmel, 34, of 71 Clinton St., Salamanca, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant issued out of Olean City Court after patrol responded to an unwanted person’s complaint on Clinton Street. Mehmel was transferred to the New York State Police.
New York
State Police
- BURNS — Shaan I. Qureshi, 27, of Aldie, Va., was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident on Route 70. According to police, Qureshi failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and a later chemical breath test allegedly revealed him to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.16%. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Melissa A. Smith, 18, of Olean, was charged Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith allegedly stole merchandise valued at $9.94 from the Walmart in Allegany. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday on Olean-Portville Road near Dugan Road. Donald G. Fisk, 66, of Eldred, Pa., and Alfred E. Button, 49, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Christopher A. Barber, 31, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 3:11 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, all unclassified misdemeanors. Barber was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday on Portville-Ceres Road near the Allegany County line. Hollie I. Riehle, 61, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE
- ne-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Pierce Hill Road. Tammy L. Wright, 40, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Brandee S. Johnson, 27, of Salamanca, was charged at 10 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 3. Johnson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY