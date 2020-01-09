Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:06 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near Sixth Street. A vehicle operated by Kaylie A. Clabeaux, 20, of 217 N. First St., was reportedly slowing down due to traffic when it slid into an unoccupied parked vehicle due to icy road conditions.
- Wednesday, 12:24 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North First and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Melissa A. Martinelli, 51, of 530 Second Ave., reportedly took a turn too sharply and struck a vehicle operated by Ryan M. Crino, 25, of 105 Grant Court, which was stopped at a stop sign. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Donald E. Stevens Sr., 51, of 515 Center St., Salamanca, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after being allegedly found in violation of a Family Court order. Stevens was subsequently sentenced in Cattaraugus County Family Court to four months incarceration in Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Quinten T. Peck, 21, of Olean, was charged at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. Peck was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Sanford Hollow Road. Arvis F. Bellamy, 63, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street near Kardale Street. Roger W. Mullen, 83, of Almond, and Kathleen S. Weller, 68, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
