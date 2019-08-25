Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:09 p.m., no injuries reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. Gary L. Holland, 37, of 1550 Route 305, Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey L. Bish Jr., 43, of 1213 W. Sullivan St., Olean. Holland was ticketed with following too closely.
- Friday, 2:23, no injuries reported in a two-vehicle accident in the West End Beverage parking lot. An unidentified driver reportedly backed into the vehicle of William L. Kenjockety, 18, of PO Box 152, Hinsdale, before leaving the scene.
- Saturday, 11:57 a.m., no injuries reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. Pamala J. Eastman, 62, of PO Box 145, Hinsdale, reportedly struck a vehicle driven by Ashley E. Hall, 34, of 110 E. Main St., Allegany. Eastman was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 11:21 a.m., John S. Bach Jr., 37, of Salamanca, was charged on an active arrest warrant for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and third-degree stalking, a class A misdemeanor. Bach was processed and held for arraignment.
- Friday, 3:30 p.m., a juvenile male was charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He will be arraigned in Family Court at a later date.
- Friday, 7:12 p.m., an 18-year-old Salamanca female was charged with criminal contempt, a class E felony. She was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 7:57 p.m., Preston J. Quinn, 25, of Salamanca, was charged on an active bench warrant. Quinn was processed and posted bail for arraignment on a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A 17-year-old female resident of the Randolph’s Children’s Home was charged at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal mischief. The female will appear in town of Randolph court at a later date.
- LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Tobias C. Price, 41, of 3 Edwards St., Olean, was charged at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 15 on an arrest warrant by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Price was transported back to Cattaraugus County Jail and held. He is due back at Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Travis L. Martin, 39, of 2012 Buffalo St., Gowanda, was charged at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on a NYS parole warrant after allegedly violating his conditions of parole. Martin was held and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Jesse C. Bartlett, 29, of 72 Clinton St., Salamanca, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on a probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bartlett was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, and is due to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Rebecca Kuzminski, 26, of 72 Skinner Lane, Warren, Pa., was charged at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kuzminski was released on her own recognizance, and is due to appear in Town of Little Valley Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Patrick A. Askey Jr., 27, of 56 Orchard St., Salamanca, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant from Cattaraugus County Family Court. Askey was taken into custody, transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — John Hart, 82, of Machias, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. Hart was issued an appearance ticket.
- ARCADE — Dillon M. Stiles, 25, of Arcade, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and unregistered operator and driving in center lane, infractions. Stiles was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Five Mile and Chapel Hill roads. Brandy J. Crawford, 29, of Olean, and Thomas S. Robert, 35, of Eldred, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — Ashton L. Tatko, 27, of Centerville, was charged at 5:45 p.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Tatko was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Aaron R. Ahner, 37, of Harpursville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Ahner was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 16 and Fairview Ave. Sydne P. Monroe, 21, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
