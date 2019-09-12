Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., Cody L. Weber, 26, of 320 N. 13th St., Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, both violations. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident.
- Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Misty L. Smith, 39, of 132 S. 12th St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Smith allegedly stole merchandise valued at $75 from Kohl’s department store. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday on Kingsbury Hill Road near Route 98. A 16-year-old Cuba boy was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 7A near Porter Road. Ricky Ray Kish, 43, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Wade D. Wilkinson, 23, of Bolivar, was charged at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Wilkinson was released on his own recognizance.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Philip S. Seward, 61, of South Dayton, was charged at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Seward was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP