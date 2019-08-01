Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:41 p.m., Jeffery S. Kayes, 32, of 818 Buffalo St., Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 12.
- Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., David J. Nickola, 39, of 920 Homer St., Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Nickola was held.
- Wednesday, 3:19 a.m., Steven D. Mann, 36, of 1440 Four Mile Road, Allegany, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. The charge stems from a reported altercation. Mann was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., Starlite N. Parker, 24, of 316 Main St., Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued out of Olean City Court.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Spencer S. Carl, 19, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on East State Street. Carl was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Cheryl L. Barnes, 54, of Almond, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West Dyke Street. Barnes was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- PERRYSBURG — James J. Kelly, 34, of Gowanda, was charged at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Kelly was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CLARKSVILLE