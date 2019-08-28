Salamanca Police
- Monday, 3:58 p.m., Christopher Poling, 35, of 3787 Kill Buck Road, Killbuck, was arrested on a bench warrant. Poling was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Monday, 5 p.m., Ciara Desbian, 39, of 76 Waite Ave., Salamanca, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and a local noise ordinance. Desbian was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., David Green, 41, of 70 Jefferson St., Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Green was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — William Smierciak II, 25, of 149 Pickford Ave., Kenmore, was charged at 2 a.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Smierciak was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date and released to a third party.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:56 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 North. Carlos D. Licier was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday on County Road 9 near Snowball Hollow Road. Elisabeth E. Krisher, 29, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9 a.m. Monday on Route 16 near Route 39. Guido J. Frazzini, 77, of Gainesville, and Thomas J. Ronan, 58, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Maxwell J. Missel, 37, of Olean, was charged at 12:36 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; moving from lane unsafely, refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, all infractions. Missel was held.
- BURNS — A 16-year-old Dansville female was charged at 1:13 p.m. Monday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and unlicensed operation, an infraction. The charges stem from an incident reported July 27. The female was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER
- RUSHFORD — Matthew S. Braund, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 10:57 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle, class A misdemeanors; and license plate violation, stopping violation and motor vehicle license violation, all infractions. Braund was released on his own recognizance.
- CUBA — Nathan E. Vogel, 22, of Erie, Pa., was charged at 11:30 p.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Vogel was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday on Dugan Road near Park Avenue. Paige L. Padlo, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN