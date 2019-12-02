WELLSVILLE — New York State Police reported Saturday that a Wellsville man has been charged with several felony sex crimes, allegedly against a 13-year-old, for an incident that was reported on Nov. 20.
Jeremy D. Peet, 32, of Wellsville, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act; and sex conduct against a child, all class B felonies. Peet is also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Peet is currently being held in Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Olean Police
- Friday, 11:06 p.m., Jennifer L. Newton, 34, of Smethport, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.
- Sunday, 1:20 a.m.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 7:14 a.m., Leana Bova, 36, of Kill Buck, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and several traffic infractions. She was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
- Friday, 9:29 p.m., Rachel Mehmel, 34, no residence reported, was charged on an active bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. When in custody, she was charged with introducing contraband into a prison facility, a class A misdemeanor. Mehmel was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
- Saturday 3:08 a.m., An unidentified 18-year-old Randolph man was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was issued appearance tickets and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Sunday, 1:57 a.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — James J. Crandall, 60, of Olean, was charged at 10 p.m. Nov. 22 with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor. Crandall was released with uniform traffic tickets and due to appear in court at a later date.
- GOWANDA — Rico A. Acevedo, 23, of Gowanda, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Persia Town Court. Acevedo was released and due in Persia Town Court on Dec. 10.
- GREAT VALLEY — Jody M. Lamarca, 60, of Salamanca, was charged at about 5 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. Charges follow a one-vehicle accident on Route 417 in Kill Buck.
- HINSDALE — Ryann Allan Tarr, 29, of Hinsdale, was charged at 10:57 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance from Humphrey Town Court.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Sandra L. Rimer, 57, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at an unreported time Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued appearance tickets and due in Great Valley Town Court later this month.
- MACHIAS — David A. Coffey, 39, of Delevan, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Friday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies, and second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breath, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Barnum Road and State Route 16. Quinten T. Peck was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and third-degree escape, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Peck was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Olean Town Court later this month.
- OLEAN — Albert B. Andrews, 50, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; false inspection certificate, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and license plate violation, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Rachel V. Mehmel, 34, of Olean, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. She was reported held.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Friday on Route 242 and Maple Valley Road. David P. Dustin, 79, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. Richard G. Haywood, 54, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Osmun Road. Heidi E. Scott, 54, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at an unreported time Saturday in the Walmart parking lot. Patrick C. Shearer, 48, of Hinsdale, was identified as a driver, and was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a class E felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, an unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets for Allegany Town Court. No other information was available on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 a.m. Saturday on Marble Springs and Fisher Blake roads. Jason A. Hint, 44, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday on County Road 36 and Pochuck Road. R.E. Weierheiser 92, of Hume, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Patrick C. Shearer, 48, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:08 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both class E felonies; and unsafe backing, an infraction. He was released to a third party.
- BELMONT — Frances M. Young, 58, of Belmont, was charged at 7:48 p.m. Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Young was issued an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE