MACHIAS — Wyoming County man is being held on several felony sex charges, the New York State Police reported Friday.
Dyllian S. Taggart, 21, of Bliss, was charged Thursday with two counts of third-degree rape against a child under 17 years of age, a class E felony; promotion of a sex performance by a child under 17, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Taggart is currently being held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:47 p.m. April 13 on Flat Iron Road. Michael L. Centi Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — Mary L. Waechter, 61, of Gerry, was charged at about 1:20 p.m. April 15 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance and due to appear in Cold Spring Town Court at a later date.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday on Eldredge Road. Leonard F. Arthur was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA