PORTVILLE — A Portville man is facing charges of reckless endangerment following what state police describe as a “woodchuck hunting mishap.”
Lester L. Baker Jr., 51, of Portville, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported July 25 during which Baker allegedly fired a bolt from a crossbow at a woodchuck in his yard which missed its target and struck a neighboring house.
Baker was processed and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, John H. Finch Jr., 28, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Finch was processed and committed to Allegany County Court on $1,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Charles W. Brown, 47, of 31 Cherry St., Falconer, was charged at 11 p.m. June 19 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Brown allegedly violating an order of protection issued by Chautauqua County Family Court. Brown was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Garcia J. Kocher, 43, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:26 a.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Kocher was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — Henry Martinez, 58, of Salamanca, was charged at 9:27 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 1. Martinez was released on his own recognizance.
- HUME — John A. Huntsinger, 64, of Fillmore, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. According to police, Huntsinger allegedly stole an undetermined amount of money from a donation jar at the Hanson Farms store. Huntsinger was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Kimberley A. Creeley, 41, of Conewango Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Michael S. Eastman, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:50 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. Eastman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 19 near Hood Road. Kevin J. Ross, 62, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Interstate 86 off-ramp and Route 16. Brittany E. Hampshire, 30, of Cuba, and Kylor D. Burroughs, 33, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — George L. Maw, 70, of Rushford, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Monday with trespass, a violation. The charge stems from an incident reported July 3. Maw was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 25. Donald W. Harrison, 63, of Batavia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Derek D. Hittle, 26, of Olean, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hittle was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY