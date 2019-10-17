WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman faces charges of animal neglect and abuse, the Wellsville Police Department reported Wednesday.
Heather L. Weimar, 46, was charged Tuesday with two counts of neglect of impounded animals, unclassified misdemeanors, and one count of torture/injure/not feed animals, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Wellsville Police, Allegany County SPCA investigators, a town of Wellsville dog control officer and the village of Wellsville code enforcement officer.
Weimar was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on South 11th Street near West State Street. Margaret A. Petrillo, 73, of Gargoyle Road, was backing out of a driveway when her vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Joseph F. Gortaire, 67, of South 11th Street, causing damage to both vehicles. Petrillo was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. Mark V. Albney, 59, of 4525 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was entering the traffic circle when his vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Levi M. Johnson, 21, of 757 Main St.
- Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., Stacey L. Baxter, 48, of 125 S. Barry St., was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Baxter was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniell E. Webster, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 12 at the Dollar General on Bolivar Road. Webster was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Christine A. Larson, 44, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported in July. According to police, Larson allegedly used a benefit card illegally. She was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 240 and Beech Tree Road. Brittany R. Kulczyk and J.M. Whitaker were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday on McKinstry Road. Louis J. Palmer was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Shannon Lee Hitchcock, 43, of 4041 Irish Settlement Road, Belmont, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Monday on a felony bench warrant. Hitchcock was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Jeremy Richard Little, 37, of 5665 Nichols Run Road, Limestone, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant for allegedly violating his conditions of parole. Little was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Olean-Portville Road near Promised Land Road. Walter R. Harris, 30, and Leonard J. Blue, 62, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 417 near County Route 12. A 17-year-old Bliss male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
