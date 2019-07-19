WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville sex offender is facing charges for allegedly failing to register an address change and possessing stolen property.
Beau D. Eck, 30, of Wellsville, was charged Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was also charged with failure to register a change of address with the New York State Sex Offender Registry, a class D felony.
The Wellsville Police Department said the stolen property charge stems from an incident that took place in March on Maple Avenue.
Eck was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 bail or $5,000 property bond
He is due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
- S. Mallison-Austin, 20, of 155 Coon Hollow, Shinglehouse, Pa. Mallison-Austin was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by John Henry Louser, 46, of 323 N. 12th St., Olean, was traveling west on Wayne Street when it was reportedly sideswiped by a vehicle operated by Charles M. Livingston, 63, of 12 Maple Ave., Franklinville, when he attempted to merge from the center lane after turning from North Tenth Street. Livingston was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation.
- Thursday, 12:36 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Ronald H. Baldwin, 69, of 4834 Niles Hill Road, Wellsville, was stopped in traffic on West State Street when it was reportedly struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Thomas R. Benjamin, 20, of 418 S. Union St., Olean. Benjamin was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 1:24 p.m., Nicholas S. Smith, 33, of 213 N. 13th St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a crispy cake specialty marshmallow rice treat valued at $3.99 from Reid’s Food Barn. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Angela S. Paxton, 36, of Andover, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, for allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license, and inadequate/no muffler. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Main Street. Paxton was issued traffic citations, released and due in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Kimberly L. Ransom, 29, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, Lot 115, Allegany, was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony, and fifth-degree attempted welfare fraud and attempted petit larceny, both class B misdemeanors. The charges stem from a complaint from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services as a result of Ransom allegedly submitting a child care assistance application that contained false information. After turning herself in at Olean City Court, she was released to appear at a later date.
- OLEAN — John M. Ott, 55, of 1007 Washington St., Olean, was charged at noon Tuesday with petit larceny and fifth-degree welfare fraud, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a complaint from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services for allegedly concealing and failing to report income, resulting in $614 in fraudulent food stamps benefits. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Kevin Joseph Nettnin, 35, of 8998 Route 98, Farmersville, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant for allegedly violating his conditions of parole. He was held and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Joseph R. Fenti, 26, of Bolivar, was charged at an unreported time July 12 on a violation of probation warrant issued from Wirt Town Court. He was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail and was due to reappear in Wirt Town Court Thursday.
- WELLSVILLE — Bryan C. Evans, 22, of Wellsville, was charged at an unreported time Monday on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was processed and turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- ANGELICA — Ashley M. Coen, 32, of Angelica, was charged at an unreported time Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Angelica Village Court. She was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,500 bail. Coen is due to reappear in Angelica Village Court Aug. 28.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- JAMESTOWN
New York State Police
WELLSVILLE — Joshua W. Smith, 20, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:29 p.m. Monday with first-deg
- ree unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, as was a 14-year-old Wellsville female; two 15-year-old Wellsville males; and a 15-year-old Wellsville female. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Two unidentified Amity males, ages 15 and 16, were each charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, for an alleged incident that occurred at 8:46 p.m. Monday. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Two unidentified Amity males, ages 15 and 16, were each charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class D felony, for an alleged incident that was reported at 10:07 a.m. July 4. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE
- nd third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, for an alleged incident that was reported at 8:48 a.m. July 5. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Two unidentified Amity males, ages 15 and 16, were each charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, for an alleged incident that was reported July 7 at 12:39 p.m. The 16-year-old was also charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 21 and Bines Hill Road. William Jerrod Brooks Jr., 25, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP