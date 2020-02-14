WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Police Department has reported that an investigation into the recent vandalism in the village has ended with the arrests of two Wellsville men.
Police reported that the incidents caused damage to numerous street signs, guard rails, vehicles and traffic signal box’s throughout the village, and led to the arrest Wednesday of Gavin M. Outman, 19, of Wellsville. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; making graffiti and fifth-degree conspiracy, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of graffiti instruments, a class B misdemeanor.
Thursday, Wellsville Police reported that Outman was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
Also arrested Thursday was Eric A. Roulo, 18, of Wellsville, who was charged with with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; making graffiti and fifth-degree conspiracy, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of graffiti instruments, a class B misdemeanor.
Outman and Roulo were each released with an appearance ticket and are due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 25 on all charges.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Susan D. Miller, 48, of Bolivar, was charged with petit larceny following a complaint from Park Plaza Liquors. Miller was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 25.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Caleb M. Neely, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a vehicle from 7-Eleven. Neely was released with an appearance ticket and due in Portville Village Court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday on Crumb Hill Road. Guy C. Brooks was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 21 and Bines Hill Road. Douglas E. Glover Jr., 20, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Miranda L. Wight, 22, of Ulysees, Pa., was charged at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree false reporting of an incident, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in BJ’s parking lot. Dixie L. Grabow, 60 and Carl S. Woodruff, 69, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at Cuba Lake Gas Smoke Shop on West Shore Road. Craig E. Fair, 58, of Belfast and Brian F. Munday, 35, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday on Five Mile and Thropp roads. Cari A. Dombeck, 52, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at Ismuth Road. Jules A. Steckman, 21, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE