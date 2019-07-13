WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department announced sex charges against two men Friday.
Brock M. Burdick, 21, of Wellsville, was charged Friday with first-degree rape, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and forcible touching, a class B misdemeanor.
Police said the charges stem from an investigation into incidents that took place in Wellsville between November 2016 through this month.
Burdick was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and committed to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 property bond. He is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
David M. Rahr, 23 of Wellsville, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal sexual act, a class D felony, and second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
Police said charges stem from an incident that took place on West Dyke Street in Wellsville in October of 2018.
Rahr was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and committed to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond. He is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
It remains unclear wether the two arrests were related. Wellsville police were no longer at the station when the Olean Times Herald called Friday.
Olean Police
- Friday, 5:15 p.m., Zachery R. Loop, 31, of 1743 Andrews St., Olean, was charged with dog running at large, a violation.
- Friday, 6:44 p.m., Jeffery S. Kayes, 32, of 818 Buffalo St., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Kayes was held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time given, Ridge C. Potter, 29, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on West State Street. Potter is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
- Thursday, no time given
- Raymond L. Swartzentruber, 55, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Crosby’s June 30. Swartzentruber was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A 14 year-old Friendship male and a 16-year-old Angelica male were charged at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday with three counts each of second-degree burglary, class C felonies, and one count each of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The 14 year-old was issued an appearance ticket and the 16 year-old was held.
- WELLSVILLE — James P. Calhoun, 48, of Wellsville, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Calhoun was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 North. Karl J. Reusser, 67, of Warsaw, Ind., Cassandra R. Hatch, 28, of Rushford and an unnamed driver were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday on Bolivar Road near Gasoline Alley Road. Alissa R. Hodge, 32, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE