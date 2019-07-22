MACHIAS — New York State Police reported a two-vehicle fatal accident that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday at West Yorkshire and Savage roads in the town of Yorkshire.
One person was reported deceased at the scene of the accident. A second person was transported to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville and subsequently transferred to Erie County Medical Center. A third was treated at the scene.
Police say that charges are pending after further investigation into the incident.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:51 p.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 36, of 326 Tompkins St., Apt. 2, Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2:07 a.m., James J. Carlton, 19, of 24 E. Main St., Canisteo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 7.
Olean Fire Department
- Saturday, 11:34 p.m., Olean Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a person who jumped off the South Union Street bridge. A male was found on the river bank and taken to Olean General Hospital.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday on Lower Birch Run and Benson roads. Mary M. O’Brien, 58, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — Rodney Walters, 33, of Randolph, was charged at unreported time Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, after a traffic stop on Main Street. He allegedly was in possession of three bags of methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle, Monique Knuth, 29, of Randolph, was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and possession of controlled substances by ultimate users original container. Knuth allegedly was in possession of THC oil, a crack pipe containing residue, and a bag with four hydrocodone pills. They were both processed, released with appearance tickets, and due in Randolph Town Court at a later date.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:41 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 70 and State Route 36. Richard R. Scott, 48, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday on Route 243 and Hill Road. Thomas M. Jacoby, 46, of Genesee, Pa. and Francis R. Badaszewski, 58, of Buffalo, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Saturday on Union Road and State Route 417. Wilbur W. Kinney, 78 of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Beth A. Burrows, 47, of Mill Hall, Pa., were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Saturday on Old Rock City and Mueller roads. James Ganoung, 24, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday on Greenan and Brown roads. Marie L. Vetter, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Natalie Lopez, 29, of Buffalo, was charged at 10:18 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT