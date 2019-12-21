FRIENDSHIP — New York State Police provided an update Friday on an ongoing investigation of a tractor trailer-cargo van accident in the town of Friendship.
The accident occurred at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 eastbound in the town of Friendship.
Investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound in the driving lane when it veered into the passing lane. The cargo van struck the front bumper of a 2000 Peterbilt tractor trailer which was hauling 32 cows. Both vehicles left the road, struck a ditch and proceeded to hit a tree.
Troopers announced that the operator of the cargo van was John R. Shaw, 32, of Newfane, who was ejected and declared deceased. Nine cows were deceased at the scene.
NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and NYSP Commercial Reconstruction Unit assisted in this investigation.
Olean Police
- Friday, 6:24 p.m., Ernest Rivera, 54, of 124 N. Barry St., #1, Olean, was charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, for alleged crack cocaine. He was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. A tractor-trailer hauling 37,000 pounds of frozen salmon rolled over due to loss of control of snow covered roadways. The driver was not identified and one passenger injury was reported.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 9 and Morgan Hill Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Scio man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday on South Genesee and East Main streets. Katrina F. Ricketts, 34, of Gainesville, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday on County Roads 16 and 15. Jennifer J. Wright, 35, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at State Route 16. Johnathon S. Young, 46, of Lowman, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Sondra K. Buckley, 34, of Fillmore, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Thursday with second-degree harassment, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Thursday on River and Weidrick roads. Fay L. Hunt, 61, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on County Road 4 and Botsford Hollow Road. Crystal D. Ward, 45, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Fie Mile and Morgan Hollow roads. Joseph F. Amenta Jr., 42, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday on Route 219 and the Interstate 86 onramp. Chad A. Bedell, 31, of Little Valley and Dora D. Hogle, 62, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday on County Roads 48 and 20. Nancy L. George, 53, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 417 and County Road 12. Stephen D. Perkins, 47, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and Hunter Road. Marvena L. Mcllinton, 80, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA