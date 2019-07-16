EAST OTTO — Two women were charged Sunday night after they were allegedly found to be in possession of more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 11 p.m. Sunday at 7812 Meyer Hill Road in the town of East Otto. They reported finding more than 4 ounces of meth.
Caryn M. Hale, 37, of 336 Newman St., Springville, and Brianna R. Harvey, 29, of 7812 Meyer Hill Road, East Otto, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-2 felony.
The sheriff’s Office reports that more charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation by the task force.
Hale and Harvey were arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
The task force was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Road Patrol division.
Olean Police
- Monday, 12:45 p.m., David L. Bliss, 62, of 6393 Route 417, Ceres, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Olean City Court Aug. 8.
- Monday, 4:38 p.m., Marqus S. Singh, 27, of 321 N. First St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a pair of mens sneakers valued at $55 from Kohl’s department store.
- Monday, approximately 5:30 p.m., Dori K. Russell, 39, no permanent address, was arrested on bench warrants issued from Olean City Court for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and second-degree false reporting an incident, a class E felony. The warrants stem from incidents that occurred March 28, 2018, and Sept. 19, 2017, respectively. She was remanded to the Olean jail and is due in Olean City Court July 23.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, John H. Finch Jr., 28, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned, released and is due in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Saturday, no time reported, Andrew R. Carlin, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, stemming from an incident on North Main Street. He was processed, issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wellsville Village Court July 23.
- Sunday, no time reported, David E. Green Jr., 32, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation. The charges stem from an incident on East Hanover Street. He was processed, released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 13.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Daniel R. Jamieson, 44, of Niagara Falls, was charged on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. He was processed and transported with assistance from Niagara County Sheriff’s Office to Allegany County Family Court, where he was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail. Jamieson is scheduled to reappear in court July 19.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — An unidentified 14-year-old Olean female was charged at 5 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Sunday on Route 417 and Ismuth Road. Samuel L. Cruz, 41, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday on Route 417 W. and Refinery Road. Chelsie Amber McGonigle, 21, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Jason R. Kessler, 42, of Delevan, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS