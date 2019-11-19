SALAMANCA — Three area residents face multiple drug charges after traffic stops led to drug-possessing investigations by the Salamanca Police Department Sunday evening.
Dusti Ginnery, 33, of Limestone, was charged at 9:51 p.m. on an active bench warrant issued from Portville Town Court following a traffic stop. An investigation led to Ginnery also being charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; intent to sell; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors; second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Later that evening, at 10:57 p.m., another traffic stop for reported multiple vehicle violations led to the arrest of Danay Marsh, 24, of Little Valley. She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; intent to sell; criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; packaging; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
After being transported to the Salamanca City Police Department, further investigation resulted in a charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility, a class A misdemeanor. Marsh was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
At 10:58 p.m., Benjamin Burroughs, 24, of Little Valley, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; intent to sell; criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; packaging; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Ginnery, Marsh and Burroughs were each transported to Salamanca City Police Department and each were held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
Olean Police
- Monday, 10:10 a.m., Andrew J. Cooley, 31, of Jamestown, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail and due in Olean City Court today.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 1:11 p.m., Nicholas Finch, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with an active arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released on an appearance ticket and due in Salamanca City Court for arraignment at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — John J. Kiouses, 60, of Ellicottville, was charged at 6:17 p.m., Nov. 8, on a warrant issued from Ellicottville Town Court. He was arraigned, released and due back in Ellicottville Town Court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — Anthony J. Krepps, 39, of Freedom, was charged on a warrant issued from Wyoming County Court. He was turned over to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Dennis F. Dibbles Jr., 45, of Franklinville, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued from Franklinville Town Court. He is scheduled to appear in Franklinville Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Katy’s Fly Inn on Route 219. Jennifer L. Finch, 40, of Kennedy, was identified as a driver. An 18-year-old Salamanca woman was reported as the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 27. An unidentified 18-year-old Kennedy man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday on Cornelous and Clark roads. Jeremy R. Billings, 41, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at westbound mile marker 121. Rebekah L. Liszewski, 21, of North Syracuse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Route 305 and Cloverleaf Road. Benjamin C. Scholes, 21, of Orem, Utah, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Hill Side Drive. Luis A. Moreira, 57, of Bolton, Ontario, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:22 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 at exit 33. An unidentified 18-year-old Brooklyn man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP