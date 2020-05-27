OLEAN — Three area residents are facing charges after being arrested for drug possession in the city on Monday.
New York State Police reported Tuesday that during a traffic stop on Front Street, the three women were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
Jamie M. Lore, 38, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:12 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Lore was also charged March 8 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Also charged Monday were Ashley M. Mazurczyk, 39, of Olean, and Jamie L. Allen, 38, of Salamanca, were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Lore, Mazurczyk and Allen were each released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court to appear in June.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, time not reported, Jolene R. Schlick, 41, of Hornell, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court June 23.
- Friday, time not reported, a 16-year-old Wellsville boy was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to return to Wellsville Village Court.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
• RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday on Weeden Road. Kenneth J. Armstrong was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
• GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on North Authority Road. Ashley L. John and Miranda A. Bova were reported to be the drivers. John was issued two traffic citations. No injuries were reported.
• LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:52 a.m. Monday on Route 242. Damian Woodruff, who was identified as the driver, was issued two traffic citations. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Monday on County Road 20 and Pine Road. Chad E. VanBuskirk, 31, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Manna L. Moore, 35, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:25 p.m. Monday with charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS