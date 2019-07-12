New York State Police announced Thursday they have caught an Allegany County man wanted for two days.
Edward R. Bancroft, 31, of County Road 16, Angelica, is in police custody after being wanted in connection with several charges in four counties.
He had fled into a wooded area after a collision Tuesday in the town of Eagle. State police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search but could not find him.
On Thursday, state police were investigating a stolen ATV and truck in the town of Almond, which they believe Bancroft had taken in his pursuit. The truck was pursued to the town of Ossian, where Bancroft fled on foot and was later apprehended.
Bancroft is also the suspect in multiple alleged vehicle larcenies under investigation by state police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office occurring across Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben and Allegany counties, as well as an arson in Allegany County.
State police did not say what charges Bancroft faces.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
- Maple Ave., Friendship, were charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after they allegedly stole $175 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s. They were each released on $100 bail and due in Olean City Court July 30.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- Clarence — Peter R. Roddey, 38, of 10594 Main St., Clarence, was charged on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was arraigned at orkshire Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- SCIO
- on a bench warrant issued from Scio Town Court. He was arraigned in Wellsville Town Court, remanded to Allegany County Court on $250 bail and due in Scio Town Court July 23.
New York
State Police
- FILLMORE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at noon Wednesday on North Genesee Street and County Road 4. James P. Nugent, 68, of Jamestown, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Pineview Drive and State Route 16. Emerald Y. Webb, 63, of Delevan, was identified as a driver. The other driver was an 18-year-old Allegany male. No injuries were reported.
