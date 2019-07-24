ASHFORD — A Springville man faces felony charges for alleged welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Daniel W. Grigsby, 66, of 67 Cochran Ave., Springville, was charged at 2 p.m. Monday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies; and three counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies.
The charges are the result of the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Grigsby allegedly fraudulently received $9,956 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income.
Grigsby turned himself in at Ashford Town Court. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:29 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West State streets. Shantel N. Warren, 24, of 2662 McCann Hollow Road, Olean, reportedly struck the curb of the traffic circle, causing damage. Warren was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and operating a motor vehicle without a license, infractions.
- Saturday, 5:19 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Good Times of Olean parking lot near Leisure Avenue. W. E. Reynolds, 59, of 8768 Peavy Road, Fillmore, reportedly left the driver-side door of his vehicle open and accidentally put the vehicle in reverse while exiting, causing the open door to collide with an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Monday, 5:29 p.m., Oakley L. Phearsdorf, 36, of 735 Garden Ave., Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant.
Wellsville Police
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Rachael V. Mehmel, 34, of 32 New St., Salamanca, was charged at 9 p.m. June 27 with trespass, a violation. The charge stems from an incident reported June 27. Mehmel was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Damion M. McNevin, 21, of 58 South St., Cattaraugus, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. July 12 on an arrest warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court following a reported domestic incident. McNevin was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with bail set at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Charles R. Houser II, 34, of 221 Erie St., Little Valley, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. July 13 on an arrest warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree obstruction of governmental admnistration and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors. After his arrest, Houser was allegedly found to be in violation of an order of protection and issued a separate charge of second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned and held on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.
- MAYVILLE — Matthew R. Thayer, 31, of 145 Prospect St., Jamestown, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. July 15 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Thayer, who had been incarcerated at Chautauqua County Jail, was arraigned at Cattaraugus County Jail with bail set at $1,000 cash or bond. He was then returned to Chautauqua County Jail to finish serving time there.
- SALAMANCA — Joshua R. Lemk, 21, of Allegany Road, Napoli, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. July 15 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Lemk was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held on $500 bail.
- OLEAN — Kimberly L. Ransom, 29, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany, was charged at 9 a.m. July 16 with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony, and attempted fifth-degree welfare fraud and attempted petit larceny, both class B misdemeanors. Ransom allegedly submitted a child care assistance application that contained false information. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — John M. Ott, 55, of 1007 Washington St., Olean, was charged at noon July 16 with fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Ott allegedly received $614 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Derek M. Dallas, 27, of 20 First Ave., Franklinville, was charged at midnight Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Thursday. Dallas was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held on $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
- NEW ALBION — Michael J. Zacholski, 63, of 65 Cantwell Drive, Buffalo, was charged at 11:53 p.m. Friday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Zacholski allegedly pointed an air rifle at another person. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Michael L. Hitchcock, 24, of 1261 Two Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a felony violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Hitchcock was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- ALLEGANY — Mary C. McConnell, 31, of 4224 Birch Run Road, Allegany, was charged a 8 p.m. Saturday with second-degree harassment, a violation. McConnell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Harry W. Ginnery, 37, of 1263 Portville Obi Road, Portville, was charged at 7:09 p.m. Sunday with trespass, a violation. Ginnery was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 19 near Plum Bottom Road. Jordyn Leigh Pettit, 19, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:26 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 16. Lonnie Lee Habberfield, 70, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR