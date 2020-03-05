SALAMANCA — A Salamanca woman faces felony charges relating to a reported case of welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Ashley L. Gilbert, 32, of 20 E. State St., was charged at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services that Gilbert allegedly fraudulently received $3,886 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income.
Gilbert turned herself in and was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., Kyle M. Wilcocks, 25, of 132 Fulton St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident where Wilcocks allegedly took merchandise valued at $14.75 from Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street without paying. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH DAYTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday on Maple Street. Julia B. Witherell and Chadwick R. Tonger were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jay D. Phillips, 34, of 117 Fourth St., was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Jamestown City Court. Phillips was turned over to Jamestown police.
- OLEAN — Amanda Lynn Jordan, 33, of 235 N. Third St., was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jordan was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- AMITY