SALAMANCA — A Salamanca man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after his arrest Tuesday afternoon stemming from an alleged domestic incident.
Jonathan M. Storey, 25, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. on an active arrest warrant relating to previous charges of first-degree kidnapping, an A-1 felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors.
According to Salamanca police, the charges stem from a domestic incident.
Storey was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
No further details were available at press time.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:12 a.m., Brandon L. Kaziska, 20, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation into a complaint of a vehicle doing spins in the Olean Center Mall parking lot. Kaziska posted $60 cash bail and was released. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 12:43 p.m., one injury was reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and N. 11th streets. According to police, a vehicle operated by Suzanne M. Capra, 63, of West Sullivan Street, reportedly pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean girl, causing a collision. Police said Capra was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A 16-year-old Andover boy was charged at 4:44 p.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 19 and County Road 20. Joseph Phillip Zajicek, 28, and Kristopher C. Osgood, 37, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE
- o-vehicle accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 22 near Crandall Road. Shane W. Harris, 39, of Pine Grove, Pa., was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on West State Street near Independence Drive. William D. Hall, 64, of Little Valley, and Gannon Michael Roberts-Creed, 27, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Godfrey Hollow Road. Phyllis J. Montgomery, 68, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN