RED HOUSE — A Salamanca man faces charges of assault and menacing following a reported domestic incident Sunday night.
Darrell J. Lichy, 32, of 36 Kent Blvd., Salamanca, was charged at 8:13 p.m. with second-degree assault, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors.
According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, Lichy allegedly struck a female victim in the face and body with an unspecified object. In addition, he is alleged to have used another unspecified object in a threatening manner.
Further investigation by deputies also revealed there was reportedly a temporary order of protection in place at the time of the incident.
Lichy was arraigned in Coldspring Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Clarence L. Smith Jr., 48, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday on Hanover Street. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH DAYTON — Dennis R. Colin, 49, of 8237 Route 62, South Dayton, was arrested at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of South Dayton Village Court. Colin was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,500 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Dondi L. Kilbury, 54, of 10 Linwood Ave., Jamestown, was arrested at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 on an arrest warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Kilbury was arraigned and released under supervision to probation. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Dennis Neland Cummings, 41, of 5347 Whig St., Little Valley, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 on a warrant issued out of Carrollton Town Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Cummings was arraigned and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — John C. Pasinski III, 37, of 7264 Lovers Lane Road, Cattaraugus, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Sunday on a family court warrant. Pasinski was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,500 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Tasheen J. Robinson, 41, of 1542 Route 417, Olean, was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. Tasheen was held.
- SALAMANCA — Krystal A. Benson, 42, of 101 Third St. Extension, Little Valley, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Benson was arraigned and turned over to the Olean Police Department on a separate warrant. She is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Amanda A. Weed, 32, of 121 Seventh St., Olean; Brittney M. Degroat, 24, of 4087 Erie St., Salamanca; and Molly C. Nicoletta, 36, of 3485 Rt. 16, Hinsdale, were each charged at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday with possession of contraband in prison, a class A misdemeanor. Nicoletta was additionally charged with introducing contraband into a prison, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation following a complaint by Cattaraugus County Jail. All three were processed and released back into the custody of Cattaraugus County Jail with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 15A near Ames Nichols Road. Gerald L. Arnold, 56, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Mark D. Gibbons, 58, of Olean, was charged at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Gibbons was released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Mikayla S. Perkins, 18, of Bolivar, was charged at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and driving with ability impaired by drugs, an infraction. The charges stem from a report of an unconscious driver on Route 417. Perkins allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and she reportedly failed a standardized field sobriety test at the scene. Troopers also allegedly found her to be in possession of heroin. Perkins was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital for treatment, and then was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Vicki L. Jones, 28, of Meadville, Pa., was charged at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Jones was released to a third party.
