WELLSVILLE — A Rochester man faces felony charges following a drug-related arrest, the Wellsville Police Department reported Tuesday.

Chad M. Mulholland, 49, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

The charges stem from an incident reported May 18 in the Village of Wellsville.

Mulholland was arraigned and committed to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

Olean Police

  • Monday, 10:46 p.m.

, Gregory Allen Warnick, 48, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct and trespass, violations. The charges stem from an incident reported at the McDonald’s on West State Street.

Wellsville Police

  • Friday, no time provided

, Jeffrey R. Young, 52, of Houghton, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court and/or pay fine. Young paid his $293 fine in full and was released.

New York

State Police

  • FRIENDSHIP — Paul R. Smith, 33, and Jesse D. Clark, 23, both of Friendship, were each charged at 9:16 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Smith and Clark were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
  • FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 98. Paul J. Warner, 32, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALMOND

— Michelle D. Meyers, 47, of Arkport, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on North Almond Valley Road. According to police, Meyers threatened others with a metal pipe while in the pr

  • esence of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.
  • CANASERAGA — Tianna M. Wilson, 31, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:53 p.m. Monday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • CANEADEA — Nolan J. Cox, 24, of Belfast, was charged at 10:09 p.m. Monday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Cox was held.
  • FRIENDSHIP

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Friendship exit. Benjamin R. Lyon, 33, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

