WELLSVILLE — A Rochester man faces felony charges following a drug-related arrest, the Wellsville Police Department reported Tuesday.
Chad M. Mulholland, 49, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident reported May 18 in the Village of Wellsville.
Mulholland was arraigned and committed to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — Paul R. Smith, 33, and Jesse D. Clark, 23, both of Friendship, were each charged at 9:16 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Smith and Clark were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 98. Paul J. Warner, 32, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA — Tianna M. Wilson, 31, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:53 p.m. Monday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CANEADEA — Nolan J. Cox, 24, of Belfast, was charged at 10:09 p.m. Monday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Cox was held.
