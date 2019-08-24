OLEAN — Olean police charged a Portville man with possession and sale of crack cocaine Thursday after arresting him on a previous warrant.
According to police, Gary L. Holland, 37, of 1550 Route 305, Portville, had been arrested on an arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court for allegedly selling crack cocaine in Olean on a previous date.
During the arrest, he was allegedly found to be in possession of over an ounce of crack, with a street value of approximately $3,000, as well as $1,914 in cash, drug packaging materials and four cell phones.
Holland was subsequently charged at 5:23 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Holland was held.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:09 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Sixth Street. Gary L. Holland, 37, of 1550 Route 305, Portville, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Jeffrey L. Bish Jr., 43, of 1213 W. Sullivan St., Olean, which had slowed in traffic. Holland told police he had looked away for a moment and was unable to stop in time.
- Thursday, 3:17 p.m., Kristiana M. Rivera, 19, of 509 N. Fourth St., Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant.
- Friday, 2:04 p.m., Starlite N. Parker, 24, of 316 Main St., Olean, was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. According to police, Parker had been mistakenly released Thursday.
New York State Police
- EAST OTTO — Koleby A. Tolsma, 20, of East Otto, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 17 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Tolsma was released on his own recognizance.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday on Huyck Road near Route 98. James E. Roberts, 37, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday on Weidrick Road. Jason M. Short, 36, of Wellsville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon J. Sczcypierowski, 35, was charged at 5 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sczcypierowski was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Stephanie J. Moyer, 35, of Bolivar, was charged at 5:09 p.m. Thursday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 31, 2017. Moyer was released on her own recognizance.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 near Garden Brook Road. Sandra K. Ellsworth, 63, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Beech Hill and Harris roads. Robert J. Teater, 65, of Liverpool, and an 18-year-old Wellsville female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Phillip T. Begley, 51, of Eustis, Fla., was charged at 8:45 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Begley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER