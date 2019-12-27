OLEAN — City of Olean Police are asking for a little help this holiday season to catch a grinch who set out to ruin a homeowner’s Christmas.
They report that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Christmas Eve on Bishop Street in Olean someone stole three Christmas light projectors. A video clip of the alleged thief, who appears to be wearing a white hoodie and a light colored or white baseball cap, can be seen on the City of Olean Police Department’s Facebook page
Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged thief’s identity call 376-5677 or private message the Olean City Police Facebook page.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Richard C. Eustis III, 61, of Cuba, and registered to the Olean City School District was backing into a bus garage when the plow struck a parked vehicle registered to Stephen R. Putnam, 40, of Whitesville.
- Thursday, 6:10 p.m.
, Rhamel K. Dunston, 56, of Niagara Falls, was charged on a violation of probation warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was reported held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported
,
- Victoria L. Stormer, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, resulting from an incident at Giant Food Mark. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 7.
- Tuesday, no time reported, Bradley J. Odell, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, stemming from an investigation in the sale of crck cocaine in May. He was released and due back in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 7.
- Tuesday, no time reported
, David A. Croley, 54, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree falsely reporting an incident, both class A misdemeanors, stemming from an incident on Farnum Street. He was remanded to Allegany County jail on $15,000 bail and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 7.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 N. and North Avenue. Brandyn M. Butinski, 32, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 19 on Bark Shanty and Matt Ward roads. Timothy P. Watson, 66, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP
, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday on Route 219 at Route 59. Joshua W. Chapell, 29, of Lake City and Casey S. Neely, 33, of Bradford, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.