WELLSVILLE — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Liverpool man and his passenger on several drug-related charges, the Welsville Police Department announced Monday.
Joshua J. Brennan, 37, of Liverpool, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and no stopping/standing/parking on a highway, an infraction.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Coats Street.
Also arrested was the passenger of Brennan’s vehicle, Jesica L. Hayden, 42, of Camillus, who was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence, class E felonies; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Brennan was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 property bond. Hayden was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 property bond. Both are due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 10:40 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Tim Hortons drive-through lane on Wayne Street. Britain A. Ricci, 24, of Cheektowaga, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Deborah A. Kolasinski, 66, of North Eighth Street, causing minor damage.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 7:26 a.m., Zechariah Wheeler, 21, of Cattaraugus, was arrested on an active probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wheeler was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 7:33 p.m., Amanda Battaglia, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on two active bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Battaglia was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday on Highway 70 near Kennedy Road. Kerri M. Young, 36, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — Kody Cavalier, 21, of Alfred, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Sunday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cavalier was released on cash bail.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday on Main Street near County Route 24. Janet H. White, 69, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CONEWANGO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday on Bush Road. Erik J. Lindquist, 38, of Kennedy, and Bonita A. Carlson, 44, of Conewango Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Five Mile Road near McClure Hollow Road. Megan A. Hernandez, 19, of Williamsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Slam Grill parking lot on Route 417. Jerome A. Schwartz, 68, of Albright, W.V., was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Kathy L. Miller, 60, of Delevan, was charged at 9:09 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and refusal to take a breath test, an infractions. Miller was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday on Milton Street near McNinch Lane. Cheikh A. Websterlo, 20, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE