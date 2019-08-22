Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on a Genesee, Pa., teen last seen nine months ago.
Diego Perez, now 18, was last seen Nov. 21, 2018. He is described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 726-6000.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:07 a.m., Herman L. Farr, 48, of 2850 McDuffy Road, Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Farr is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 5:35 p.m., an 18-year-old Salamanca male was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. The male was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Patrick L. O’Connor, 34, of Geneseo, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by the Giant Food Mart. O’Connor paid restitution in full and was released.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Deric C. Avery-Sadler, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 18 on Merriam Heights. Avery-Sadler was also arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Ladaya R. Blankenship, 22, of 310 E. Sixth St., Jamestown, was charged at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 8 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Blankenship was processed and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Aug. 14 on Route 353. Rachel E. Ahlbin was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 15 on Route 322. Lloyd P. Scharf was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday on Route 240. Vincent R. Messina and Kayla A. Kellogg were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Leo Edward Stromecki, 26, of 10318 Osmun Road, Farmersville Station, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of parole warrant. Stromecki was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 31 near Gordon Brook Road. Angela L. Sands, 41, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — A 13-year-old Caneadea male was charged at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 15 The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — Rakeem L. Wells, 24, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Wells was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BURNS