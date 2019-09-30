OLEAN — Two Garden Avenue residents are facing felony drug charges after execution of a search warrant at 622 Garden Ave.
Police said they found 20 bags of cocaine and crack cocaine with an aggregate weight of over 10 grams; plastic bags used for packaging; scales; a cell phone; two ounces of marijuana; and $1,619.
Patti R. Brooks, 45, and Grantham Taylor, 37, were each charged, at 8:15 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. respectively, with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Brooks was released on her own recognizance. Taylor was held pending arraignment Tuesday.
Olean Police Department was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Special Response Team, the Southern Tier Drug Task Force and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 3:44 p.m., Daniele M. Calkins, 26, of Salamanca, was charged on an active bench warrant. She was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — Jeffrey D. Hollister, 37, of Cuba, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. He was reported held.
- ASHFORD — Colter L. Oldshield, 21, of Salamanca,was charged at noon Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — An unidentified 14-year-old Arkport boy was charged at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday on Trapping Brook and Traux roads. Steven F. Mattison, 34, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Two unidentified 16-year-old Fillmore boys; a 15-year-old Fillmore boy; two 16-year-old Belfast boys; and a 16-year-old Belmont boy were each charged between 6:16 and 6:26 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, for an alleged incident that occurred Sept. 13. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Bowman W. Stewart, 62, of Machias, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Saturday with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday on County Road 41 and State Route 305. An unidentified 15-year-old Cuba boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE