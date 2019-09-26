OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is seeking information regarding damage done at the Allegheny River boat launch by someone Saturday.
According to a post on the OPD Facebook page, one vehicle was burned and two others were damaged while parked at the boat launch off South Union Street at approximately 7 p.m., reportedly resulting in several thousand dollars worth of damage.
Anyone with information on this incident is requested to call the Criminal Unit at 376-5673.
Olean Police
- Monday, 11:30 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Sparky’s Pizza and Subs on West State Street. Larry W. Dunn, 77, of Genesee Street, Olean, was backing out of a parking space when he reportedly struck a vehicle operated by John H. Lindemann, 84, of Conway, S.C., causing minor damage.
- Tuesday, 8 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. Brian C. Macneal, 27, of 3818 Union Valley Road, Olean, was backing out of a parking space when his vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Tyler Alan Newton, 25, of Shinglehouse, Pa.
- Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on Washington Street. A Hinsdale Central School District bus operated by Brandon C. Ordway, 34, of 5 Barbertown Road, Portville, was entering the bus lane at Washington West Elementary School when it reportedly struck a parked Olean City School District bus, causing minor damage. No students were on either bus at the time of the accident.
- Tuesday, 9:55 p.m., Clark J. Phillips, 29, of 310 E. Riverside Drive, Olean, was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. Phillips was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 9:57 p.m., Pedro Montanez, 32, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor. According to police, Montanez allegedly left the roadway in front of the Old Library Restaurant on South Union Street, drove through the subway area and struck a tree and a street sign, causing damage. Following a civilian complaint, Montanez was stopped by patrol on East Riverside Drive. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
New York
State Police
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Monday on Middle Road near Harwood Hill Road. Edwin J. Mighells IV, 34, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Michelle L. Phillippi-Moran, 45, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Tyler M. Seiwert, 28, of Machias, and Anthony J. Krepps, 39, of Freedom, were each charged at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and controlled substance in non-original container, a violation. Seiwert was released on his own recognizance. Krepps was held.
