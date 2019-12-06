OLEAN — A pair of Buffalo men face drug-related charges in separate arrests Wednesday, the Olean Police Department reported.
Dwayne A. Higgs, 39, is charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
The charges stem from investigations conducted by the Street Crimes Unit. Higgs, who was currently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail on unrelated charges, was arraigned and returned to jail.
In a separate arrest, Nader S. Ngopos, 20, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Ngopos allegedly sold $100 worth of crack cocaine on a prior date. He was arraigned and released and is due back in court at a later date.
According to police, more charges are pending from the investigation.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:36 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of North Third and Laurens streets. Vehicles operated by Jalala I. Ramadhan, 61, of 119 N. 12th St., and Margaret E. Blue, 57, of 290 Prosser Road, Portville, reportedly collided in the intersection. According to police, the drivers offered conflicting accounts of the collision.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Shane A. Rice, 29, of Portville, was charged Sunday, no time provided, with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, using a vehicle without an interlock device and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86, during which Rice was allegedly found to have operated the vehicle in an impaired condition. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, morphine and amphetamine. Rice was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Justin A. Anderson, 29, of Jamestown, was charged at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 25. Anderson was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 21. Timothy J. Ross, 36, of Sherman, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on Phillips Hill Road near Route 417. Anna R. Claypool, 43, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Daniel J. Wargo, 19, of Buffalo, was charged at 7 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 14 during which Wargo allegedly stole $48 in merchandise from Fresh Vapes on Route 16. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Dry Brook Road near Route 19. Marcie Jo Willetts, 63, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Hidden Willow Lane. Jodi S. Stauffer, 49, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday on Nichols Run Road near Quinn Road. Michael R. Cooper, 23, of Rixford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near exit 21. Michael V. Powell, 29, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Correction
Due to a reporting error, a police item in Thursday’s edition incorrectly listed Liam J. Searles as the owner of a vehicle that was involved in an accident. Liam, age 10, was a passenger in the vehicle.